Anu Malik's fitness regime on Indian Idol season 11

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Oct 2019 02:31 PM
Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol is back with a fresh ‘Season 11’. Sitting on the panel of judges are acclaimed names from the music industry- Anu Malik, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani. This year’s theme of Indian Idol ‘Ek Desh Ek Awaz’ breaking all stereotypes
 
Indian Idol most favorite judge Anu Malik is getting fit this season. His fitness guru is a Kumar Sahil a contestant of Indian Idol season 11.
 
Kumar Sahil taught him how to exercise with gym ball. Our enthusiastic Anu Malik didn’t waste a minute and tried to use the gym ball and within few minutes he was able to exercise on it correctly.
 
Watch Indian Idol every Saturday and Sunday only on Sony entertainment at 8:00 pm
past seven days