News

Atul Verma makes theatre debut with Mahabharat

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Sep 2019 12:30 PM
Besides gaining popularity for his show Baal Veer, actor Atul Verma’s theatre debut Mahabharat is also a huge hit. Talking about the same, he says, “I feel very blessed to be part of this show because here I am working with the old Mahabharat cast which is not less than a dream. I was born when the old Mahabharat was shot and guess was only 6-7 years old when I saw it. During my childhood days, I had never imagined or thought that one day I will perform with the same Duryodhan, Shakuni mama and guru Dronacharaya!”
 
The play has been directed by Puneet Issar. “Puneet sir as a director is beyond amazing. The way he treats his actors and the way he made us understand even the small nuances of acting and our characters is incredible. It was pure bliss getting to train under him for this play,” says Atul.
 
Acting in a play is no easy feat, says the actor. “The stage is really tough and different from camera acting as there are no retakes. There are more chances of improvisation, where you need to handle any unexpected situation but it’s fun to perform in front of 5000 people,” he adds.
Tags > Baal Veer, Atul Verma, Mahabharat, Duryodhan,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Dhruv Bhandari
Dhruv Bhandari
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Shaminn
Shaminn
Rashmi Desai
Rashmi Desai
Manish Raisinghan
Manish Raisinghan
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Amrapali Gupta
Amrapali Gupta
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Mrunal Jain
Mrunal Jain
Anupriya Kapoor
Anupriya Kapoor

past seven days