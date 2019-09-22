Atul Verma makes theatre debut with Mahabharat

Besides gaining popularity for his show Baal Veer, actor Atul Verma’s theatre debut Mahabharat is also a huge hit. Talking about the same, he says, “I feel very blessed to be part of this show because here I am working with the old Mahabharat cast which is not less than a dream. I was born when the old Mahabharat was shot and guess was only 6-7 years old when I saw it. During my childhood days, I had never imagined or thought that one day I will perform with the same Duryodhan, Shakuni mama and guru Dronacharaya!”

The play has been directed by Puneet Issar. “Puneet sir as a director is beyond amazing. The way he treats his actors and the way he made us understand even the small nuances of acting and our characters is incredible. It was pure bliss getting to train under him for this play,” says Atul.