BREAKING NEWS: Khushbu Tiwari bags Peninsula Pictures' Alibaba- Dastaan-E-Kabul!

Sony SAB is one such channel where we only see comedy and light-hearted drama series that bring a smile to everyone's face. The channel presents only family-oriented shows.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 12:53
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

Also Read: Sana Maqbool Khan bags Peninsula Pictures’ next on Colors

We all know that as the year 2022 has kickstarted a few months ago, several new TV shows are being launched on various channels.

We had exclusively reported about how Sab TV, is all set to come up with a new show soon. 

It will be a women-centric show and actress Karun Pandey is locked for the lead role. The show's title is Alibaba- Dastaan-E-Kabul and it will be based on the popular story Alibaba and the forty thieves. 

We had also exclusively learned that actor Shezaan M Khan is roped in for the show. 

Nothing much is known about Shezaan's character yet. 

Well, now joining the cast of the show is actress Khushbu Tiwari. Khushbu has been a part of a couple of music videos in the past.

Peninsula Pictures has produced several hit shows in the past like Hero - Gayab Mode On, Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Vishkanya, Dev Season 1 and 2, Nima Denzongpa, and many more. 

Also Read:Sana Maqbool Khan bags Peninsula Pictures’ next on Colors  

Keep reading this space for more information.

