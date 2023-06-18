Celebrating Fatherhood!

MUMBAI :Father's Day is a special occasion dedicated to honouring the important men in our lives. It is a time for children to express their appreciation for their fathers and acknowledge the sacrifices they make on their behalf. On International Father's Day, &TV actors reflect on their cherished memories of past celebrations and the special gifts they have received from their children. These include actors such as Mohit Dagga (Ashok, Doosri Maa), Yogesh Tripathi (Daroga Happu Singh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), and Rohitashv Gour (Manmohan Tiwari, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai). Mohit Dagga, aka Ashok from Doosri Maa, shares, "My daughter, Ashwika, is the greatest blessing and most precious gift in my life. She always surprises me on special days, but Father's Day is something I eagerly anticipate. It is my day, after all (laughs). Every little thing she does makes me feel incredibly happy. Last year, I remember her and her mother making a delicious chocolate cake for me on this day. The cake was beautifully decorated with the word 'Superdad,' and it brightened my day. It was the tastiest cake I have ever had, and everyone in our family enjoyed it. We spent the rest of the day together, having a great time playing and eating. Since becoming a father, I have realised the immense sacrifices our fathers make for us. They are the true heroes in everyone's life. Fatherhood has been both an amazing gift and a challenging responsibility for me. Here is to all the incredible fathers out there!”

Yogesh Tripathi, aka Daroga Happu Singh from Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, shares, "My two children mean the world to me, and their presence brings joy to my life. My oldest son, Dakshesh, is a creative soul who enjoys drawing and painting. A few years ago, he surprised me with a handmade greeting card on Father's Day. Inside, there was a beautiful message filled with love and warmth. He had drawn a picture of me, his mother, and himself, which was incredibly heartwarming. He tried to show affection through that card, which touched my heart. I consider the card to be priceless, and I keep it safe. Whenever I miss my father, I read Dakshesh's message: "You're the best Dad. You love me so much. I feel lucky to have such wonderful children, and I hope they continue to surprise me with their love and affection.” Rohitashv Gour, aka Manmohan Tiwari from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, shares, "Daughters have a unique understanding of you. I am fortunate to have two wonderful daughters who care for and love me like no one else can. Growing up, they made every Father's Day special; their efforts always touched my heart. But there's one gift they gave me that I will never forget. They planned a relaxing day for me on Father's Day. Knowing my busy shooting and travel schedule, they felt I needed relaxation. They arranged a spa treatment for me, followed by a peaceful walk on the beach. It was refreshing, and I was pleasantly surprised by their thoughtful gift. To make it even more memorable, we took a photo at the beach, which I framed and now have on my wall. My daughters bring me immense pride and happiness, and I hope this Father's Day will be as memorable as that.”