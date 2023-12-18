Congratulations! Marathi actress Sai Lokur announces the birth of baby GIRL with an adorable post; Says ‘All of God’s grace, in one tiny face’

Sai Lokur and Tirthadeep Roy excitedly shared a touching Instagram photo on December 17 to announce the birth of their newborn girl. With a corresponding photo, the pair thanked everyone for their prayers and outpouring of support.
Sai Lokur

MUMBAI : Sai Lokur, who gained notoriety for her performance in Bigg Boss Marathi's first season, and her husband, Tirthadeep Roy recently welcomed their first child together. The actress frequently updates her Instagram fans on both her personal and professional lives, has been excitedly awaiting the birth of her child, and has kept them updated on her early pregnancy journey.

Sai Lokur and Tirthadeep Roy excitedly shared a touching Instagram photo on December 17 to announce the birth of their newborn girl. With a corresponding photo, the pair thanked everyone for their prayers and outpouring of support. It stated in the caption, “It’s a girl. Arrived 17-12-23. She is healthy, beautiful, and already loved by so many. We are grateful for your support and prayers during this special time. Happy and giggling, New Parents, Sai and Deep.”

She added the caption, “All of God’s grace, in one tiny face. We are overjoyed to announce the arrival of our baby girl. Both Mumma and Bay are doing fine. Thank you for all the love and wishes.”

Many of her followers congratulated the couple on the birth of their daughter in the comment area as soon as the announcement was made official. A user wrote, “Congratulations to both of you. Welcome baby princess.” Another fan commented, “Congratulations… May God bless this cute baby girl. May your life be full of joy and happiness. Lots of love.”

In the Hindi film Kuch Tum Kaho Kuch Hum Kahein, Sai Lokur made her acting debut as a child artist. After that, she starred in the well-known movie Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon with Kapil Sharma. She appeared in the popular reality show Bigg Boss Marathi Season 1, which helped her career take off. She performed well on the program, finishing as the first season's runner-up.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – News 18

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 12/18/2023 - 18:08

