Congratulations! Naagin Actresses Krishna Mukherjee got married to Chirag Batliwala!

Popular TV actress Krishna Mukherjee is married to now husband Chirag Batliwalla The couple got engaged last year and the wedding festivities have now officially begun.

Chirag Batiwala is a sailor and drone pilot as some reports suggest.

The actress got married and her celebrity friends and colleagues have all flown down for the ceremony. And reportedly , they are got married on a beach in Goa.

The actress began her the slew of wedding festivities apparently with a Mehendi Ceremony, Haldi Ceremony and a ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Na Dobara’ style Tomatina party. The actress also had a Sangeet Ceremony yesterday.

In all of her looks, she has looked ethereal and royal, keeping some of loks very classic. Krishna and Chirag are finally married and the actress wore an traditional Bengali Bride attire and she looked just stunning. We have an upclose look at her wedding look and it has made us and the fans swoonover here, check it out:

The wedding took place beach side and was attended by friends like Aly Goni, Shireen Mirza, Karan Patel, Jasmin Bhasin, Arjit Taneja, Aditi Bhatia, Anaita Hassnandani, Aamir Ali and more.

Krishna made her acting debut in 2014 with Jhalli Anjali where she played Sheena. Mukherjee is best known for portraying Aliya Raghav Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Priya Rehan Singhania in Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein, and Shagun Shinde Jaiswal in Shubh Shagun.

