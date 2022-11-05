CUTENESS OVERLOAD! Erica Fernandes adores little munchkins a lot; here's the proof

The diva has not yet announced her upcoming project. Fans are super excited to see her back on screens. She rose to fame by debuting in the television serial Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. She played characters like Dr Sonakshi Bose Dixit and Prerna Sharma Basu in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay respectively...
Erica Fernandes

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly- world. 

Erica Fernandes is one of the renowned faces in the television industry. She has left netizens in awe with her stellar acting abilities and unique fashion statement. Recently posted a video summing up her birthday celebration on MAY 7, 2022. It's definitely like a dream as we see the actress enjoying herself in a lavish car and having a blast at the party with her close friends. 

We all know that Erica loves kids, we have seen her mesmerizing chemistry with the kids in Kuch Rang's third instalment. Check out her adorable moments with them and even her niece and nephews: 

The diva has not yet announced her upcoming project. Fans are super excited to see her back on screens. She rose to fame by debuting in the television serial Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. She played characters like Dr Sonakshi Bose Dixit and Prerna Sharma Basu in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay respectively, and are still ruling the hearts of the audience. Furthermore, Erica has also acted in south Indian films Ninnindale and Galipatam. She also made her Bollywood debut with Babloo Happy Hai.

