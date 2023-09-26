Dance Plus Pro: Exclusive! Cwaayal Singh and Ayush Mehera approached for hosting Star Plus’ upcoming reality show

We already reported that Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Surabhi and Samriddhi Mehra, Gaurav Kapoor and Abhishek Upamanyu being approached to host the show.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that a lot of new TV shows, reality shows are being launched on various channels.  Star Plus is one such channel that is known for providing a variety of content to the viewers.

After several successful seasons, Star Plus is now all set to be back with a popular reality show which is based on dance. TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that Star Plus is all set to come up with Dance Plus Pro soon.

Well, according to information received, the makers have also approached some more popular names who have the potential to host the show. Cwaayal Singh, who rose to fame as the character of Alli in Netflix’s series ‘Class’ has been approached.

Another name which is making quite a buzz is Ayush Mehera, who has been a part of OTT projects such as PFA, Call My Agent, Love By Chance and has also hosted Myntra Fashion Superstar has been apparently approached to anchor Dance Plus Pro.

How excited are you to watch Dance Plus Pro? Let us know in the comment section below! 

