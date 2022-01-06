EXCLUSIVE! Ahilya Bai fame Aetashaa Sansgiri opens up on her love for seafood, shares about her midnight binges and much more

MUMBAI: Beautiful diva Aetashaa Sansgiri is ruling the TV screen with her performance as Ahilyabai in Sony TV's popular historical drama series Punyashlok Ahilyabai.

She made her television debut with this show as a lead and has proved her mettle through her acting chops.

Playing such a pivotal and different role in a debut show is not everyone's cup of tea, but Aetashaa has managed to pull it off really well.

The actress has managed to win the hearts of the audiences and has built a good fan following for herself.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Aetashaa who spoke about some interesting things.

How much do you miss your college days? Any fond memories?

I don't miss my college days. I can't think of any memories for now. But I remember spending time with friends, attending and bunking lectures and also having fun at events. I used to chill with my friends and teachers. They were a very important part of my life. I miss college for all my fun experiences. I had less responsibilities but now, that's not the case. I am still in touch with my college friends.

The weather is too hot these days and actors often face a hard time while shooting outdoor sequences with heavy costumes. How do you deal with it on an everyday basis given the fact that Ahilya is always decked up in saree and jewellery?

The weather has not shown any mercy on us since the past few months. It has always been the case with our city. The heat is not intolerable. When we are shooting indoors, there is no problem as our set is air conditioned. But whenever we are shooting outdoors, it gets a little frustrating with the costumes, jewellery and the heat. Even the lights are there. It gets even more hot when you are standing in front of the sun and also the lights. All I try to do is keep myself hydrated. The production is given juices from time to time. It is for everyone on set. I make sure that I eat light especially, during the hot days. I try to get proper sleep.

What are your midnight binges and all-time favourite food which you gorge on?

I have post graduated from Nutraceutical. It is a subject based on studies of nutrition, therapeutic food and health benefits. So, I have also studied food packing and processing of food. Unknowingly, I am calculating the overall ingredients of the food before eating. I become very calculative. It's not difficult for me as I have studied about it. I am not a person who chooses junk over homemade otr healthy food. I crave just soup or chicken salad. Having said this, I do love all types of food. But I am not an unhealthy eater. I try to make healthy choices.

I don't binge at midnight. My last meal is my dinner. Post that, I sleep and I rarely eat something at midnight. My favourite food is fish. I can die for seafood. A lot of different varieties of sea food are prepared at my home. I also have a sweet tooth. But I try to avoid sweets.

