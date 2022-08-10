Exclusive! Harshad Arora aka Dr. Satya of Ghum Hai Kisikey Mein talks about his struggles, and says, “ I was away from the camera because I was not finding any good projects”!

MUMBAI:Harshad Arora is one of the heartthrobs of the entertainment world. Rising to fame with his shows like Beintehaa, Dahleez, and more, he has recently entered the Star Plus show Ghum Hai KisiKey Pyaar Mein as Dr. Satya.

Harshad has always been the apple of the audience's eye, and they have showered a lot f love and adoration on him for his different roles, and genre-bending projects.

He is also quite the versatile article and has proven his acting mettle in different genres of shows, be it absolutes dramas, romantic shows, to fantasy and sci-fi.

His chemistry as Dr. Satya with Sai of the show has become the talk of the town.

TellyChakkar recently got in touch with the actor to talk about his journey, his struggles, and more.

When asked about when did he decide to become an actor, he said, “So, I had never thought that I would become an actor honestly, but when I was in college,I was getting calls for modeling assignments and such and I participated in the college fest and I won that also, so I started with a modeling career, after which I did my post-graduation in marketing and PR and I joined a PR company as an employee as well, so from then I was getting an audition calls from Mumbai, that’s when I decided to give this a try and I was not enjoying my job at that time as well. Luckily I had a friend in Mumbai, who was from Delhi as well, he also suggested to me, that I should give this a go. My family was also incredibly supportive, they were like at least try it because if don’t you, how would you know if you are meant for this or not.”

He further recalled that “ I came at the beginning of 2013, and in the same year in August I got Beintaah as a main lead and the rest is history”.

While he said, that his family was supportive when asked if he faced any objections or restrictions from family or extended family again, to which he said, “ Honestly, nobody from my family ever said no, Surprisingly my family was so supportive, in fact, my dad used to say that I should give this a try because I can always go back and do the job thing but I should regret not giving acting a chance, or not trying enough, My mom and dad, both were very supportive actually and when they saw me in Beintehaa, they were so happy, all of my friends and relatives were all so happy and excited”.

Talking about the hardships and expectations he revealed that “ My struggle period has been these past two years actually, Honestly if I am speaking, I was away from the camera, because I was not finding any good projects, and plus, I bought my house, so there was a clock ticking to pay my house bills, and EMI’s. I was also very choosy in my projects, but I was confident as well, that If I do something I will do something good only my last project was not exactly what I wanted it to be, it didn’t turn in a way that I wanted, I was a bit disappointed, So I was a little skeptical as well, before signing a project. I said no to a lot of projects, that came my way and some didn’t work out even after I had signed on, and I don’t want to take any names because someone else is doing them now, there were shows from leading channels, and there were web series as well, and I was keen on doing an OTT show, but then I didn’t like the role, and for television shows, the parts were not equal, and I wanted some contribution of my character in the show. This is why I took my time because I wanted to make a comeback with a strong role, especially considering my last show, I was very sure that whatever I wanted to do next, would have to be a good role and then I got Ghum”.

Harshad is currently seen in the role of Dr. Satya in Star Plus’s Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Mein.

