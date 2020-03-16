EXCLUSIVE! Shivendraa Om Saainiyol is all set to enter Colors' Spy Bahu

MUMBAI : Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of the show. The show stars Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim in the lead roles and the fans are loving this amazing Jodi.

The show is about to showcase some major drama in its upcoming track. currently, in the show, Sejal gets rose petals all over her and Yohan admires her as she tries to take the petals out. Soon, Sejal senses his presence right behind her and she gets awkward seeing him standing as he stands there and looks at her with love and care in his eyes. While Sejal stands frozen, Yohan slowly takes the rose petals out of Sejal’s hair one by one. Yohan touches her neck very softly and Sejal gets a little shy.

We had exclusively updated about Aditi Bhagat replacing Sayli Salunkhe in the show, now the breaking news is that Shivendraa Om Saainiyol is all set to enter the show in a pivotal role, further details about his character are yet to be disclosed. We are currently seeing the actor in Sony Tv's Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala as well.

In the upcoming episode, Yohan and Sejal are head over heels for each other and are constantly searching for ways to express their love, finally, Yohan plans to surprise Sejal on her birthday, he plans a party for her and also goes to get her the special Halwa that she always loved since their childhood. He is all set to confess his feelings, how will Sejal reciprocate this love-filled gesture?

