EXCLUSIVE! Trupti Mishra opens up on her role Suman in Dangal TV's Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2, shares about her first impression she had for co-star Vin Rana and much more
Trupti Mishra is seen playing the lead role of Suman in Rashmi Sharma Telefilms' recently launched show Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2. The actress is romancing Vin Rana in the drama series.
MUMBAI :Actress Trupti Mishra is currently seen playing the lead role in Dangal TV's newly launched show Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2.
The makers have come up with a new season after years and Rashmi Sharma Telefilms have once again managed to create the same magic on-screen.
Trupti is romancing actor Vin Rana in the show.
While Trupti is seen as Suman, Vin is playing the role of Anshuman in the drama series.
TellyChakkar got in touch with Trupti who spoke about her character and much more.
Suman is a very simple girl. She hails from a very middle-class family. She has never seen her mom. That is one thing which is still incomplete in her life and she wants to experience motherly love. She never got love from her maternal aunt. Suman is also looking out for a partner who can be there for her.
