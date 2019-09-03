Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Antara goes mad

MUMBAI: The episode begins with everyone getting disappointed before she confesses her crime. Guddan gets furious with Akshat for his over acting. Both of them start fighting. But Dadi asks them to stop fighting and think about the next step. Guddan gets an idea to keep Antara at such a place where Antara will confess all her crimes without any issue. After a while Antara regains consciousness. She gets frightened to see herself in the Morgue. She calls Akshat for help. But Akshat disguised as Tanvesh again tries to make her scared. He pretends that he has killed Antara and it is her soul talking to him. Antara doesn’t believe him but Tanvesh aka Akshat makes her believe that she is dead and in the morgue. Antara wonders as she is not tied but still she cannot move her legs and get up. Tanvesh asks Antara to confess her crimes.

But Antara still tells him that no one can harm her even God. She get angry. In that anger, she confesses that she killed Vikram and Tanvesh. Tanvesh aka Akshat laughs loudly as Antara finally confesses her crimes. Lights get switched off. She gets shocked to see that all the dead bodies were actually Guddan, Angad, Dadi and the inspector. Guddan removes all the curtains. Antara realizes that it was pretended to her that it is a morgue but actually it is Jindal house only. Guddan tells Antara that everything that Antara confessed about her crimes has been recorded in the camera. Guddan tells Antara that it is the time when Antara will be paying for all her sins as she will get arrested. Antara gets shattered to know that. Guddan tells Antara that she should have not underestimated as Lord Krishna is always with her as she is the devotee. Guddan asks Antara to spend her rest of the life in jail for her crimes. Antara still denies of giving any confessions. She calls out Akshat for help as she cannot move. Guddan tells Antara that she has been given the injection of partial ansthesia because of which she is not able to move. But also tells that she will be alright in sometime.

Antara still calls Dadi for help but wonders as Dadi doesn’t come there for her help. Guddan reveals that every member of the family was with her since beginning which shocks Antara. Akshat also removes his make up as Tanvesh’s soul. Antara gets frazzled to see Akshat who was disguised as Tanvesh and dealing with her for last few days. Meanwhile, Durga and Lakshmi go to see Saru whom they have tied to a chair in some other room. They release her. Saru learns that Guddan must have exposed Antara’s real face. She still keeps blaming Guddan instead of accepting her own mistakes. Durga gives her a tight slap. She bursts with anger with Saru for blaming Guddan because of whom she is been released. She tells Saru that Antara has confessed her crime in front of everyone which shocks Saru. Lakshmi tells Saru that now it is the time for Saru’s punishment. They bring Saru in the hall. She tells Antara that Guddan and Akshat had a plan to trap her. Dadi gets furious with Saru. She gives a tight slap to Saru. She reminds Saru that Guddan will be the mother-in-law of their family always. Antara gets restless. She tries to move her legs but she cannot.

She challenges Guddan for sending her to the jail. Akshat gets very angry. He tells Antara that they have all the proofs against her now. Antara goes mad. She still thinks that Honda existed and it was not Akshat. She asks them to help her as it is her haldi. Everyone gathers around Guddan. Akshat tells Antara that it was all a plan to trap her but they were all with Guddan always. He also reveals how the plan took place when he came to know about her reality. Antara gets very angry. She manages to get up from the bed. She tries to attack on Guddan but Akshat stops her. He threatens Antara not to leave her if she tries to do anything wrong with Guddan as Guddan is his wife and it is his duty to safeguard herself respect always. He warns Antara not to repeat her mistakes again else he will punish her very badly. Antara gets very furious. She still threatens to ruin life of everyone there who cheated on her. Dadi gives a tight slap to Antara for being so shameless. She blames Antara for breaking their trust which they had since so many years. Dadi keeps on slapping Antara for messing up with Guddan’s blouse in the sangeet function and for creating misunderstandings between them. Guddan tells Antara that her chapter has been closed for them saying her a ‘good bye’.