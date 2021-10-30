Hilarious! Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan has Katrina Kaif in splits as he does this

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif is all set to join Salman Khan on the upcoming Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The actress will promote her upcoming film Sooryavanshi with director Rohit Shetty. A new promo shows her making certain allegations on Salman during a game.

As part of a game, she and Salman sit across a table with Rohit playing the judge. Katrina goes on to accuse the actress, "Ye shoot pe hamesha late aate hain" (he always comes late on the shoot). The latter pleads guilty and says, "Kabool hai" (I accept).

Next, Katrina gives a task to Salman. She says, “Inko mere liye ek gana gaana hoga" (he will have to sing a song for me). And Salman goes on to sing O Mere Dil Ke Chaen while showing his funny dance moves, leaving her in splits.

Have a look.

Katrina and Salman have worked in Bharat, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kia, and Hello.

Sooryavanshi is set to release on November 4 and is part of Rohit's cop franchise.

Credits: Hindustan Times