Indrajith to play MGR in THIS web series

MUMBAI: Indrajith, who made his Tamil debut with Vinayan’s En Mana Vaanil, will be playing a character loosely based on MGR in Gautham Menon’s web series, Queen, which is based on the life of the late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.



Ramya Krishnan is playing Jayalalithaa. Indrajith is the second Malayalam actor to play a character based on MGR after Mohanlal in Mani Ratnman’s Iruvar.



Directed by Gautham Menon, the first season of the series will have 11 episodes. Kidaari-fame Prasath Murugesan has reportedly directed some episodes of the series which is set to premiere on the streaming platform, MX Player.