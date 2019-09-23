News

Indrajith to play MGR in THIS web series

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Sep 2019 08:37 PM

MUMBAI: Indrajith, who made his Tamil debut with Vinayan’s En Mana Vaanil, will be playing a character loosely based on MGR in Gautham Menon’s web series, Queen, which is based on the life of the late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. 

Ramya Krishnan is playing Jayalalithaa. Indrajith is the second Malayalam actor to play a character based on MGR after Mohanlal in Mani Ratnman’s Iruvar. 

Directed by Gautham Menon, the first season of the series will have 11 episodes. Kidaari-fame Prasath Murugesan has reportedly directed some episodes of the series which is set to premiere on the streaming platform, MX Player.

