Interesting! Karan Wahi: Embracing Virat Reflects My Personal Growth

Actor Karan Wahi discusses his role as Virat in "Raisinghani vs Raisinghani," highlighting how the character symbolizes his evolution as an artist and individual.
Karan Wahi

MUMBAI: Karan Wahi, known for his endearing roles, gears up to portray Virat, a dynamic lawyer, in the upcoming show "Raisinghani vs Raisinghani." For Wahi, stepping into Virat's shoes represents more than just another character; it signifies personal growth and artistic evolution.

"After years in the industry and portraying various memorable characters, embodying Virat Choudhary presents a refreshing challenge," Wahi shares. "He embodies qualities that mirror my own journey of growth as an actor."

Transitioning from the carefree, chocolate-boy image to a mature, career-driven individual has been a transformative journey for Wahi. "Virat embodies determination and depth," he explains. "He's not merely a dream chaser; he's a dream creator. Exploring his multifaceted personality is an exciting prospect."

Wahi expresses gratitude for the opportunity to delve into Virat's complexities, hoping to resonate with audiences as he has in previous roles. His portrayal promises to captivate viewers alongside co-stars Jennifer Winget, Reem Sameer Shaikh, and Sanjay Nath in this compelling courtroom drama.

"Raisinghani vs Raisinghani" promises to unravel moral dilemmas and the pursuit of righteousness amidst professional and personal challenges. With its riveting narrative, the show aims to engage audiences and leave a lasting impact.

Catch the drama unfold on Sony LIV, as Wahi embodies the essence of growth and resilience through his portrayal of Virat.

