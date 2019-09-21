Iqbal Khan on why he chose The Bull Of Dalal Street to make his digital debut

MUMBAI: Iqbal Khan is one of the most popular and handsome actors. He has acted in several soaps such as Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, Dil Se Dil Tak and Kaisa Yeh Pyar Hai to name a few. He will be next seen in Ullu App’s upcoming web series, The Bull Of Dalal Street. This will mark his digital debut.

In the web series, Iqbal will be seen playing a common man, who rose to become one of the most influential brokers in short span of time and then it ended in a financial mess in no time at all. It’s an endearing rags-to-riches tale and Iqbal will be seen in yet another different avatar in this one.

In an interview with India Forums, when he was asked what made him choose this project to make his digital debut, he said, “I didn’t choose it, it actually came to me. It was an interesting story and I have a certain block towards certain things and aspects of web which my wife helped me to get over. To me, the story and the way it’ll be made is the main thing. I’ve been doing television since the last 15 years now and started with movies before that, but after doing TV for so long, web platform is a pleasant change. It’s a platform where I as an actor can perform the subtly because on TV everything is overdone. Luckily, I bonded well with my director Deepak Pandey, we were on the same page from the very beginning.”