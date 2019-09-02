Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Rohit falls in love with Sonakshi

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, is witnessing a lot of exciting twists and turns in Rohit and Sonakshi's destined love story.

Rohit and Sonakshi are playing love drama in front of the big fat Sippys to save Rohit from marriage.

However, everything goes well until Sonakshi gets arrested as she is proved suspect in Mahatre 's wife’s murder case.

Rohit rushes to police station to solve the matter but as soon as he arrives there, he learns a shocking secret of Sonakshi.

Rohit finally learns about Sonakshi's deal with Ashish Mahatre where she only stopped Pooja's scandal news from coming out in media.

Sonakshi even risked her dignity to protect Pooja is what makes Rohit regretful of what he did to Sonakshi in the past and how they all blamed her for Pooja's scandal.

Everything got solved but the matter of how no media published the news of Pooja's scandal left Sippys confused.

Rohit has finally learnt the secret and will now fall in love with this unseen side of Sonakshi.