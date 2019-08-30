Kuwar Amar, Salman Yusuf Khan and Mahek Chahal to be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the television world.

We’ ve been at the forefront in reporting updates about Colors’ upcoming season of Khatron ke Khiladi 10.

Recently, we reported about Adaa Khan being eliminated from the show and the show getting its Top 6 contestants.

Now, the latest update is that Kuwar Amar, Salman Yusuf Khan, and Mahek Chahal will be seen in the show as guests.

We couldn’t connect with Kuwar and Shalin for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.