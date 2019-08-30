News

Kuwar Amar, Salman Yusuf Khan and Mahek Chahal to be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
30 Aug 2019 12:42 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the television world.

We’ ve been at the forefront in reporting updates about Colors’ upcoming season of Khatron ke Khiladi 10.

Recently, we reported about Adaa Khan being eliminated from the show and the show getting its Top 6 contestants.

Now, the latest update is that Kuwar Amar, Salman Yusuf Khan, and Mahek Chahal will be seen in the show as guests.

We couldn’t connect with Kuwar and Shalin for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

 
 
Tags > Kuwar Amar, Salman Yusuf Khan, Mahek Chahel, Abhishek Verma, Shalin Bhanot, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Jannat Zubair celebrates her birthday and launch...

Jannat Zubair celebrates her birthday and launch of her first song
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Aalesha
Aalesha
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Himanshu Soni
Himanshu Soni
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Faisal Razak Khan
Faisal Razak Khan
Ram Kapoor
Ram Kapoor
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia

past seven days