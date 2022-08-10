Main Hoon Aparajita actress Shweta Gulati on celebrating Ram Navami "During Chaitra Navratri and Ram Navami, I fast and It is one of the most divine feelings."

MUMBAI : Shweta Gulati, who essays the role of Mohini in Zee TV’s Main Hoon Aparajita mentioned, “I am an ardent believer in Goddess Durga. Every day I fold my hands in front of her, thank her and pray for the well-being of my people. It is the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri that we celebrate Ram Navami, which is the birthday of Lord Ram. During Chaitra Navratri and Ram Navami, I fast and It is one of the most divine feelings. I learned about this festival from my mother, and since then, I have been following its rituals religiously. During the festival, everything I cook is Sattvic. Through these years, I have realized that fasting is an effective therapy for cleansing the body. My diet during these auspicious days consists of kuttu atta, singhara atta, fresh fruit, and dry fruits. However, Sabudana vada and Kheer are my all-time favourites. I would like to wish everyone a very happy Navratri and Ram Navami.”