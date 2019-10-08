MTV Hustle: Judges Raftaar, Nucleya, Raja Kumari spill details about their 'role'

MUMBAI: JBL presents MTV Hustle powered by Breezer Vivid live life in colour and styling partner Philips one blade Starting 10 August, the show brings together the biggest names in hip-hop, Raftaar, Nucleya, and Rajakumari to mentor India’s aspiring rappers to become the next big sensation. The show hosted by popular model and VJ Gaelyn Mendonca will air every Saturday-Sunday at 7 pm.
As India’s first-ever rap reality show, MTV Hustle will provide a platform to underground and untapped rap talents of the country. In a series of auditions held across India, contestants poured in huge numbers and were made to go through levels of expert scanning. 15 selected rappers then proceeded to the next round for the final cut. Over 10 weeks, these budding wordsmiths will make their way to the top, amidst fierce competition, epic face-offs and taxing supervision of the judges.
Continuing with its brand promise of offering disruptive formats and innovative unscripted content, MTV’s latest addition Hustle houses a unique trio of panelists to lead the rap revolution. While the King of Rap, Raftaar will bring his inimitable style of mentoring in the show, Nucleya and Raja Kumari will add to the charm with their expertise and an eclectic range of music. That’s not all. Celebrated rapper Naezy the Baa also joins the panel to shortlist the final 15 top liners in the audition episode.
Viacom18 Youth Music and English Entertainment Head Ferzad Palia said “Given MTV’s forte in identifying the next big trend, we bring Hustle as a genre-defining reality show for the first time in India. Hip hop is a rage catering to a vociferous fandom and through Hustle, we are creating a platform for the genre and its artists to find their rightful place. We are happy to have Raftaar, Raja Kumari and Nucleya as judges who being masters of their craft lend this movement a lot of credibility and support. Hustle is reflective of our understanding of the youth universe and staying ahead of the curve in offering the most innovative and disruptive content.”
