MTV Hustle: Judges Raftaar, Nucleya, Raja Kumari spill details about their 'role'

MUMBAI: JBL presents MTV Hustle powered by Breezer Vivid live life in colour and styling partner Philips one blade Starting 10 August, the show brings together the biggest names in hip-hop, Raftaar, Nucleya, and Rajakumari to mentor India’s aspiring rappers to become the next big sensation. The show hosted by popular model and VJ Gaelyn Mendonca will air every Saturday-Sunday at 7 pm.

As India’s first-ever rap reality show, MTV Hustle will provide a platform to underground and untapped rap talents of the country. In a series of auditions held across India, contestants poured in huge numbers and were made to go through levels of expert scanning. 15 selected rappers then proceeded to the next round for the final cut. Over 10 weeks, these budding wordsmiths will make their way to the top, amidst fierce competition, epic face-offs and taxing supervision of the judges.

Continuing with its brand promise of offering disruptive formats and innovative unscripted content, MTV’s latest addition Hustle houses a unique trio of panelists to lead the rap revolution. While the King of Rap, Raftaar will bring his inimitable style of mentoring in the show, Nucleya and Raja Kumari will add to the charm with their expertise and an eclectic range of music. That’s not all. Celebrated rapper Naezy the Baa also joins the panel to shortlist the final 15 top liners in the audition episode.