MUST READ! Erica Fernandes reveals how she got her first modelling offer, says, ''It started with me where I went for a haircut'' shares about being unable to speak proper Hindi when she entered the TV industry and much more

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is one such actress who needs no introduction.

The actress has been a part of the television industry for several years now.

Erica became a household name with her debut show itself.

She is popularly known for her role in Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi where she portrayed the character of Dr Sonakshi Bose.

Fans still remember her and her on-screen jodi with Shaheer Sheikh became a huge hit.

The show had successful seasons 1 as well as season 2.

The makers came up with the Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3 which ended in the year 2021.

Erica has been away from small screens ever since then.

The ardent fans of Erica are eagerly waiting to see her back in action.

While Erica has not announced her next project yet, she is keeping her fans updated about her latest whereabouts via social media.

In one of her recent interviews, Erica spoke about her acting career and much more.

At what point in your life did you get this acting bug?

It will be quite surprising that it has been there ever since I was a kid. So, I knew what I wanted to be in kindergarten. I worked in that direction because I had that modelling and acting bug in me. I used to take part in dance competitions, acting and all those sorts of things in school. I used to be more into extra curricular activities than studies.

Do you enjoy being in the spotlight?

Sometimes I do, sometimes I don't when it gets too much.

Was it all the modelling that led to the acting or did you do some other course for it?

It happened very organically and it happened in a flow. Touchwood I did not have to struggle my way through where I am currently. It started with me where I went for a haircut and I got a modelling assignment. That's how it started. That's when I started modelling and from there I went into beauty pageants and won them. From there, I was recognised by a production company where they wanted to do a TVC. That’s when I got my first digital ad. Then I happened to audition for a South film not so whole-heartedly. I didn't get that film but got some other film at the age of 17.

I had freshly won Miss Maharastra when I signed a film. Then I got an entry into Miss India. I finished that and I jumped into doing a series of South films and after that I moved to TV.

Was Hindi new to you when you came into television? Or were you always speaking it?

No, I was very bad at Hindi and Marathi back in school. It took me a month and a half to get used to speaking in Hindi. Till date, my grammar is very bad. But I can still manage to speak well enough now.

