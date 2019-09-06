Must Watch: Kapil Sharma shares a fun video of the legendary star Dharmendra

MUMBAI: Popular comedian Kapil Sharma has been winning the hearts of audience with his hilarious antics on his ongoing show. He is currently seen in the second season of the Kapil Sharma Show, which is undoubtedly one of the most loved television shows. The comedy TV series never fails to entertain viewers with its hilarious episodes.



Many celebrities from Bollywood and also from other fields have already graced the show, and recently, to promote the upcoming film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Dharmendra graced Kapil’s show. Kapil has time and again stated that he is extremely inspired by Dharmendra and looks up to him. In a previous interview, Kapil had stated that when he was starting his own comedy show, no star was ready to come as a guest. It was the senior actor Dharmendra who supported him.



Now, Kapil took to Instagram to share a video with the legendary star in which the two can be seen chatting with each other. As the He-man of Bollywood cracks a joke, Kapil can be seen laughing his heart out. The comedian can be seen enjoying spending precious moments on the show with the yesteryear star. Kapil can be seen sporting a cool look in a yellow sweatshirt with blue jeans while the senior star can be seen carrying off a grey blazer with black trousers and formal shoes.



Kapil captioned the video as, “With my @aapkadharam paji always smiling,happy n ready to crack jokes.. love u paji.”



Take a look below.