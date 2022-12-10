Neeti Mohan: “Whatever I’ve achieved in life, it’s all because of my father’s blessings”

MUMBAI : The Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs judge is reminded of her own father on seeing the supportive fathers of contestants

Over the last three decades, Zee TV has been a pioneer in shaping the contours of reality shows in India, introducing audiences to homegrown non-fiction formats like Antakshari, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Dance India Dance, and India’s Best Dramebaaz. These properties have not only emerged as immensely popular talent-based reality TV franchises but also continue to rule audience hearts and enjoy a robust following even in the current context. And now once again, after receiving an overwhelming response to the previous eight seasons that introduced audiences to some truly exceptional young singing prodigies, Zee TV is all set to launch the 9th season of one of its most popular non-fiction properties - Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs. Not only will you hear some truly mesmerising and fresh voices this season, but a fresh panel of judges - Shankar Mahadevan, Anu Malik, Neeti Mohan, as well as host Bharti Singh will keep you hooked every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm, starting from 15th October 2022.

While children in the age group of 3 to 13 years from different parts of the country are auditioning to secure a position in the top 12, a few Li’l Champs have already managed to stand out by virtue of their unique voices and talents. In fact, 11-year-old Devika Sharma from Hyderabad stole everyone’s heart with her soulful performance to ‘Humein Tumse Pyaar Kitna.’ The young singing prodigy not only received a standing ovation from the judges but also instantly bagged her position in the Top 12 contestants of the show. What’s more is that Devika’s biggest supporter, her father, got overwhelmed watching his daughter sing on such a huge platform and receive all the appreciation. Seeing Devika’s father, Neeti got reminded of her own father who is her biggest cheerleader even today!

As Neeti mentioned, “I can connect to your (Devika) story because just like you are 3 sisters, we are also 4 sisters. When we all decided to be artists, our father was our biggest support system. Today, when I saw your father getting emotional while you were singing, I knew how he was feeling. I truly believe that behind every successful daughter there is a father, and I think this thought fits into my life story as well as yours. In the future, wherever we reach, whatever we do, it’s all because of our father’s blessing and his support. I want to thank my father and all the other fathers who support their daughters in achieving their dreams.”

