Netizens compare Mahhi Vij to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

MUMBAI: The absolutely gorgeous Mahhi Vij can charm anyone with her beautiful eyes and smile.

In the midst of lockdown, the Balika Vadhu fame Mahhi is enjoying time with hubby Jay Bhanushali and daughter Tara. She has been keeping her fans entertained with her fun TikTok videos.

Recently, Mahhi surprised us by imitating TV’s popular character Dayaben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

And now she has uploaded a new video where she is seen mouthing Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’s famous dialogue.

The video is not only liked by her fans but she has been compared with Aishwarya.

