OMG! Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi's Erica Fernandes reveals, ‘she is very tired and all she can think about is this..’! Find out what's Inside!

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is one of the most prominent names in the television industry. She became quite popular for her role of Sonakshi in the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. In the show, she was paired with the popular actor Shaheer Sheikh, and actress Supriya Pilgaonkar also played a pivotal role in the show. It was a huge hit among the masses and people loved the chemistry between Erica and Shaheer.

Erica who shot to limelight with the role of Sonakshi in ‘Kuch Rang Pyaar ke bhi’ also took on the iconic role of Prerna in the reboot of ‘Kasauti Zindagi Kay’.

Erica is quite active on Instagram and often takes time out to interact with her fans and followers, share sneak peeks and glimpses of her personal and shoot life.

Erica took to Instagram yesterday to host an Instagram AMA session which was an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session where she answered a bunch of fan questions, and here are the answers that have been intriguing for fans and have made them curious.

When a fan asked what her spirit animal was, she answered that it is a Dragonfly because they are multifaceted and they can evolve.

Which does make sense because Erica is quite multi-talented and always puts her different talents out on display for fans.

She also recently was tested positive for Covid-19, and she is still in the healing process because it is so tiring. But She is recovering really well, and it is quite known to her fans that Erica is a foodie and so when a fan asked her what was on her mind and replied that

“ for the first time it is not food because I am so tired, all I can see is my bed”.

That is something the fans can relate to because food and sleep are two of the most important things in life and we are glad that Erica has her priorities right.

Erica was last seen in ‘Kuch Rang Pyar ke Aise Bhi’s 3rd season. And she also wrote quite a controversial post slamming the makers and also what the show became.

