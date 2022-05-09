Pravisht Mishra: WOW! From Mahabharat to Banni Chow Home Delivery, check out his most iconic roles

MUMBAI: Pravisht Mishra is now a popular name in the television industry. He is a 24 year actor who has done various iconic roles over the course of time. Here are the top 5 roles from his career which have left an impact.

1. Yuvan Singh Rathod in Banni Chow Home Delivery



A young boy with special needs. After losing his mother at a very young age, all he seeks is some love. He is a mentally disabled man whom Banni, the titular character, eventually marries as a compromise, considering him only as a friend. How this marriage changes her life, forms the crux of the story.

2. Anirudh Roy Choudhry in Barrister Babu



Pravisht rose to fame with this show which aired on Colors tv in February 2020 and ran till November 2021. He played the role of Anirudh Roy, a 22-year-old barrister, who returns from London to Tulsipur, a village where his family practices zamindari, to eliminate customs and societal beliefs which prevent the progress of women.

3. Dr. Pulkit Rastogi in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

The Star Plus show revolved around the lives of Dr. Rohit Sippy and Sonakshi Rastogi, two different individuals belonging to different worlds unaware of the fact that their worlds, though poles apart, are meant to collide. Pravishta played the role of Sonaksji’s brother Dr. Pulkit Rastogi.

4. Young Shivaji in Peshwa Bajirao



The Sony tv series chronicles the journey of Bajirao in becoming a Peshwa and a great Maratha warrior battling the Mughal Empire under the tutelage of his mother, father and the noble teacher Brahmanendra Swami. The show also touched his arrange marriage with Kashibai and with Mastani. Pravisht played the iconic character of young Shivaji in the show.

5. Prince Uttara in Mahabharat



Pravisht Mishra debuted with the role of Prince Uttara in the famous mythological show Mahabharat on StarPlus. Uttara is the son of Virat in Mahabharat. Uttara was incarnation of Sudharshana Chakra. During the 18-day Kurukshetra war, Uttara and his brothers fight in support of the Pandavas. Uttara is killed on the first day of the war by Shalya.



The actor has managed to make a name for him in the industry and his fans are all pouring love and praise for him.

