'Ring’ drama in Sony TV’s Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein (Qissago Telefilms) has been winning viewers’ hearts with its gripping storyline.



Soon, the audience will witness Yogi (Mudit Nayyar) and Gunjan’s (Simran Pareenja) engagement.



As per the plot, on the day of the roka, both families are over the moon, although Shiv’s dilemma has begun. Accidentally, the engagement ring gets stuck in Pari’s finger, and what results is a comic situation where Yogi is even willing to chop off Pari’s finger with a huge knife, just to get the ring out and complete the engagement.



Eventually, helped by his brothers and sister/bhabhi and after taking Gunjan into confidence, the ring is taken out and handed over to Yogi on the sly, and the ring ceremony is complete. Shiv is confused about whether he has made the right choice ande asks gunjan whether she is happy or whether she would have liked a normal boy. Gunjan’s sharp look and tears are misconstrued by Shiv.



It will be interesting to see what happens next.