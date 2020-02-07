Sidharth Shukla gets applauded by the audience and two ex contestants of Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Siddarth Shukla is one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss house, the actor has increased his fan following to another level with his stint in the Bigg Boss house.

Siddarth has also made world records by trending the longest on social media with a high number of tweets thus leavening his tough competitors Shehnaaz and Asim behind.

Now during the cage task, the elite members had so give immunity for one the unsafe contestants, where they are to choose who they wanted to save.

And without a thought Siddarth saved Paras, and he won the immunity to which Asim and Siddarth will have a fight today.

But the actor has won the hearts of the audiences for doing so, the fans have praised him for his loyalty.

Ex Bigg Boss contestants Punnesh and Bandagi from Season 11 praised Siddarth and said how proud they are of him for taking such a step.

Punnesh took to his social media account and said that by saving Paras, Siddarth is on the top, and he is a fan of Sid post this, on the other hand Bandagi Kalra said that she salutes Sid for what he does as he deserves to be in top 4 -5.

Well, there is no doubt that Siddarth is the strong contestant and the closest to win the show.

Check out the tweets below :