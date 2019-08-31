Surbhi Jyoti Plays Cupid for Baseer-Lucinda, announces first eviction and much more!

Baseer Ali has been grabbing eyeballs in the MTV Ace of Space house since day 1. This time too, he stole the limelight, and for all the right reasons! Baseer has expressed his love for the Australian beauty Lucinda Nicholas inside the house. What seemed to be the cutest form of proposal was Baseer confessing his feelings in Hyderabadi which made Lucinda go aww over him. The two then decided to develop this bond in the days to come.

To top it all, TV actress Surbhi Jyoti played cupid for Baseer Ali. Surbhi visited the contestants this week and added up to all the energy in the house. To spice up the nominations for this week, Surbhi saved two contestants from the eviction process.

Surbhi shared her experience of coming on the show for the second time, “I had an amazing experience, all the participants were so good. They were all so happy to see a new face after a week from the outside world. Jab mein pehli baar aayi thi toh bahut saare log evict hogaye the aur unhe game khelna aa gaya tha,this time I have entered in the first week and people are very new, so they will take time to gel up and understand the game. And I am happy to play a cupid for Baseer and Lucinda, kuch acha kaam karne mein mazaa toh aata hi hai.”