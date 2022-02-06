&TV actors share their winter skincare secrets

MUMBAI: Winter has arrived. While we wrap ourselves in cosy blankets and wear warm socks, it is also time to take care of our skin to not get dry. &TV actors Shivya Pathania (Devi Parvati, Baal Shiv), Ishita Ganguly (Sandhya Gupta, Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaja ki), Akansha Sharma (Sakina Mirza, Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai?), Kamna Pathak (Rajesh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), Shubhangi Atre (Angoori Bhabi, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai) share their secret kept winter skincare home remedy and urge us to care for our skin.

The Pahadi girl Shivya Pathania aka Devi Parvati, Baal Shiv shares, “I come from India’s winter land Himachal Pradesh; and my grandmother has passed her most effective remedy of using coconut oil as a moisturizer to all our family members. I remember as a child, she made me sit with her and massage my dry hands and legs with coconut oil and till today, I haven’t come across a better winter skincare product than that.” Ishita Ganguly aka Sandhya Gupta, Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaja ki adds, “We often focus on taking care of our face during winters but forget our chipped lips. I use the Almond oil and Sugar lip scrub every alternate day to save my lips from getting flaky. After scrubbing for a bit, I rinse and apply my lip balm and experience plump and healthy lips. It just takes five minutes, and you should do it too.” Akansha Sharma aka Sakina Mirza, Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai? says, “I have naturally dry skin, so winters are a completely different story for me. I have tried the best products, but nothing has worked so well with my skin. My friend then introduced me to using a pack of Aloe vera gel and honey, and it has worked wonders for my skin. So, all you ladies with dry skin do try this at least twice a week.”

Kamna Pathak, aka Rajesh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, shares, “There is no skincare remedy that works without drinking adequate water. So, my biggest winter skincare tip is to drink at least two litres of water for nourishing your skin and body and giving it the moisture, it requires. Apart from that curd is my best friend during the winters. I apply it on my face twice a week to moisturize and get rid of dry wrinkled skin. ” Shubhangi Atre aka Angoori Bhabi, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai adds, “I love all things natural and organic. Along with drinking proper juices for my skin, I also apply homemade face packs and scrubs to moisturize my skin in the winters. My favourite scrub of all time is a mixture of Besan, turmeric powder and honey. It gives you just the perfect glow and nourishment your skin needs. I also apply Almond oil on my skin to rejuvenate it. ”

Tune in to watch Baal Shiv at 8:00 PM, Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki at 9:00 PM, Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai? at 9:30 PM, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan at 10:00 PM and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai at 10:30 PM, airing every Monday to Friday only on &TV