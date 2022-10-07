Wamiqa Gabbi says language, genre no longer matter in pan-India cinema

Mumbai: Language and genre are no longer restrictions, and actors across different regional industries are working together in Bollywood as one unit today.

Popular actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who was seen in 'Jab We Met', 'Mausam', 'Love Aaj Kal' and other Bollywood movies, believes that this is a good and much-needed change in the industry.

Wamiqa says: "I feel that prominent names of cinema have a fresh formula to win the pan-Indian audience. They have learnt that the divide between vernacular and national films can be obliterated."

"Not only regional stars are making their way to mainstream Bollywood but vice versa too. Today, actors from across regional industries are coming together with a single aim -- to make good content," she adds.

Wamiqa was last seen in the official Indian adaptation of the hit American anthology series, 'Modern Love', by the name of 'Modern Love: Mumbai'. The show is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.