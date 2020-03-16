WHAT! Ram to turn a WRESTLER in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is working wonders on small screens.

We have seen how Ram and Priya faced several ups and downs after their separation.

As Vikrant and Sara's wedding celebrations have kickstarted, the viewers are getting keen to know what's in store for them.

Ram and Priya have developed a lot of differences these days and they are just bearing each other till the deal is done.

Priya and Ram will finally part ways after the deal is done but before that a lot of drama will take place.

And now, we have come across a video where the viewers are seeing Ram donning a totally different avatar.

The actor is in the boxing ring wearing gloves and all set for some action.

The video is about the upcoming sequence of the show which is leaving us all excited.

Take a look:

Well, the viewers are definitely going to love Ram's never-seen-before avatar in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

A lot of drama awaits amid Vikrant and Sara's wedding which is almost here.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has always be high on drama.

The show recently took a leap with several characters making an exit while new characters being introduced in the show.

The show stars Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta in the lead roles.

It also has Alefia Kapadia, Abhinav Kapoor, Utkarsh Gupta, Shubhaavi Choksey, Reena Aggarwal, Ajay Nagrath, Kanupriya Pandit, Anjum Fakih, Aanchal Khurana, Manraj Singh Sarma, Maanya Singh and Aarohi Kumawat in supporting roles.

