Whatever I am today is because of the Barjatiyas: Raj Gupta

MUMBAI: Raj Gupta , who is now associated with Mou Das's new production house Kite Runner's, has had quite a journey in the industry. With a dream to become a director, Raj started his career as an EP of shows like Shararat and Office Office. In his initial days, Raj used to work backstage at Hare Rama Hare Krishna. Talking about his struggle, he says,"While working as a backstage in Hare Rama Hare Krishna I always wished to become a director but destiny had other plans. I faced a major financial crisis and to make ends meet I started a job in the production house of Raju Mehra and moved on to Balaji Telefilms. A few years later, I joined the Barjatiyas where I learned a lot and I consider Sooraj sir as my God."

Talking about his life after joining the Barjatiyas, he says, "The production house is a huge family to me, they stick to values and traditions and also make others follow it. I have learned so much from them, they made me realize that everyone is human and if you do good to others, good will come to you too. The industry knows me by Raj Gupta from Rajshri Productions and I am proud to be known as that name."