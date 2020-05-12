News

When the cast of Taarak Mehta turned into Marvel characters

Dharini Sanghavi
By Dharini Sanghavi
12 May 2020

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the popular sitcoms which never fails to entertain the audience. With its interesting tracks, the show has been keeping the viewers hooked to the TV screens.

In spite being one of the longest running shows it has always managed to rule hearts and charts. The uniqueness about the show is that not only leads but the entire star cast of Taarak Mehta is popular and enjoys immense fan following.

Every now and then we see fans showing off their creativity by making interesting work on Taarak Mehta actors.

The latest one we have come across is a fan made Taarak Mehta team that resembles Marvel characters. We must say the person has done a great job.

