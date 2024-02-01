Wow! Udaariyan Star Twinkle Arora Sets Bold Career Goals for the New Year

As the New Year unfolds, Twinkle Arora, known for her role in Udaariyan, reveals resolute career goals. Reflecting on 2023, she embraces lessons and growth, setting the stage for a promising 2024.
Udaariyan

MUMBAI : As the curtains rise on the New Year, Twinkle Arora, recognized for her captivating portrayal in Colors TV's Udaariyan, is poised for a transformative journey. While she bid farewell to the small screen, the actress's absence has left fans eagerly awaiting her return.

Reflecting on the whirlwind of 2023, Twinkle Arora finds solace in the lessons learned and challenges conquered. The past year became a canvas of personal and professional growth, with each episode contributing to her evolving journey in the entertainment industry.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Twinkle Arora on Udaariyaan taking a leap: We weren't given an official notice, we came to know about it just 10 days prior

As 2024 unfolds, Twinkle Arora unveils her resolution—to embrace every moment fully, both on and off-screen. Her focus is set on cherishing precious moments with loved ones, relishing the applause from the audience, and fearlessly embracing the challenges that shape her career.

In her aspirations for the upcoming year, Twinkle Arora declares, "I plan for the next year to be the best for my career, hoping to explore new dimensions in my performances." The actress is poised to carve a distinctive niche for herself in both the Hindi entertainment industry and the vibrant Punjabi realm.

As fans eagerly anticipate her return, Twinkle Arora stands as a testament to resilience, determination, and a commitment to continual growth in the dynamic world of showbiz.

Also Read: Exclusive! Twinkle Arora shares a thought about the debate between actors and youtubers on reality shows and reveals if she is participating in Bigg Boss Season 17

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates. 

Credit: India Forums 

