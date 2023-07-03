'GOT' star Peter Dinklage to lead cast of the dark western 'The Thicket'

'Game of Thrones' star Peter Dinklage is to star in the dark western 'The Thicket'. He will also produce the movie which has started production in Calgary, Canada.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 03/07/2023 - 16:20
'GOT' star Peter Dinklage to lead cast of the dark western 'The Thicket'

MUMBAI:'Game of Thrones' star Peter Dinklage is to star in the dark western 'The Thicket'. He will also produce the movie which has started production in Calgary, Canada.

Peter will be joined in the cast of the Tubi Films project by Juliette Lewis, Esme Creed-Miles, Levon Hawke, Leslie Grace, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Macon Blair, Ned Dennehy, Andrew Schulz, Arliss Howard and Metallica rocker James Hetfield, reports 'Female First UK'.

'The Thicket', based on Joe R. Lansdale's novel of the same name, follows a young man called Jack (Levon), who goes on an epic quest to rescue his sister Lula (Creed-Miles) after she is kidnapped by the violent killer Cut Throat Bill (Juliette) and her gang.

To rescue her, Jack enlists the help of bounty hunter Reginald Jones (Peter), the alcoholic son of an ex-slave (Gbenga) and a street-smart prostitute (Leslie). They track down Cut Throat Bill to an area known as The Big Thicket -- where blood and chaos reigns.

As per 'Female First UK', the movie has been a long time passion project for Peter and he has been attached to the adaptation for a decade.

The flick had been in pre-production back in 2020 but was ultimately delayed due to the Covid pandemic.

Peter, 53, said: "I'm so very excited to bring Joe Lansdale's riveting story to the screen. A journey into the heart of darkness to find love and return it to its rightful place."


SOURCE-IANS

 

undefined 'Game of Thrones' star Peter Dinklage is to star in the dark western 'The Thicket'. He will also produce the movie which has started production in Calgary Canada. TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 03/07/2023 - 16:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Holi Hai! Celebrities recount childhood memories!
MUMBAI:Sudhanshu PandeyMy childhood memory of Holi is not one every Holi used to be memorable one because we used to...
Hema Malini releases devotional tracks on Holi at Shri Radha Raman Temple
MUMBAI : Bollywood's 'Dreamgirl' Hema Malini, who is also an ardent devotee of Lord Krishna, has released two...
Exclusive! Ventran actor Sudhir Pandey roped in for Yaariyaan 2
MUMBAI: Tellychakar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.  ...
'MasterChef India' contestant impresses Ranveer Brar with his Arabic dish
MUMBAI: Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar was in awe of Haryana's Gurkirat Singh's special preparation of 'Qatayef with...
John Legend says wife Chrissy jealous of his India trip; to return with family
MUMBAI:Grammy Award winner John Legend who came to India for a music-concert on March 4 and 5 has performed with rapper...
Recent Stories
hema
Hema Malini releases devotional tracks on Holi at Shri Radha Raman Temple

Latest Video

Related Stories
Addinath Kothare
“I have lived in Konkan,” says Addinath M Kothare as he opens up on his Konkan experience and the new show he will be hosting
Jansen Panettiere dies aged 28
'Walking Dead' actor Jansen Panettiere dies aged 28
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky changed son's name several times
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky changed son's name several times
Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic wedding: Newly weds Athiya shetty-KL Rahul and Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma to attend?
Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic wedding: Newly weds Athiya shetty-KL Rahul and Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma to attend?
Brendan Fraser disses Golden Globes as 'hood ornaments' that 'mean nothing'
Brendan Fraser disses Golden Globes as 'hood ornaments' that 'mean nothing'
Brendan Fraser disses Golden Globes as 'hood ornaments' that 'mean nothing'
Brendan Fraser disses Golden Globes as 'hood ornaments' that 'mean nothing'