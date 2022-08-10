Karan Vohra talks about being a travel buff; says, “I really wish to explore Eastern side of Europe"

Imlie is one of the top most shows. Tellychakkar recently got in touch with Karan Vohra who plays Atharva on the show. The actor spoke about being a travel buff and shared interesting insights about his travel diaries.
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the top-most shows and the audience love the track of the show. The people love the chemistry of Imlie and Atharva.

Karan Vohra plays the role of Atharva on the show and the fans are loving his performance.

Karan made his acting debut with Zindagi Ki Mehek, portraying Shaurya Khanna. He later portrayed Dr. Veer Sahay in Krishna Chali London opposite Megha Chakraborty. In 2021, he portrayed ACP Raghav Shastri in Pinjara Khubsurti Ka.

The actor is a travel buff and Tellychakkar recently got in touch with him. The actor spoke about being a travel buff and shared interesting insights about his travel diaries.

Are you a beach, mountain, or a forest person?

“I love mountains and forest both”

What are your travel essentials?

“My travel essentials are my gimbal, sunglasses, sun block, cap, chargers and shoes.”

If you ever win a lottery, where would you like to travel?

“If I win the lottery, I would love to explore Europe. I really wish to go to Eastern side of Europe.”

Do you prefer a window seat or an aisle one and why?

“I prefer a window seat because it gives much more privacy than the aisle seat. When you sit on the aisle seat, you get disturbed by people passing a lot. I am someone who whenever travels on board is busy watching movies and I hate disturbances. Also, the beautiful views amongst the clouds that you get to see from the window seat are a treat. ”

Are you a solo traveller or do you like company?

“I love company. I am not at all a solo traveller.”

Do you have an embarrassing travel story?

“I don’t have embarrassing stories as such because I am a much planned person. But there is this one incident from when initially I travelled with my wife. It was long back and we had travelled to Phuket. There was some confusion with a reservation we had made at the hotel. The hotel people refused to let us stay there. We had to travel that beach road in Phuket with our luggage and decked up in fashionable clothes. We went around asking hotels if they had a room available.”

What would you say is your most expensive trip?

“Maldives was my most expensive trip.”

Where do you feel most at home?

“I feel most at home in Delhi with my family.”

