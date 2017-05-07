Moulding myself into the skin of the role in Jhumur was difficult: Lopamudra Sinha

Actress Lopamudra Sinha, who was earlier seen in Bengali dailies like Protibimbo, Saat Pake Bandha and Rage Anurage, has bagged a pivotal role in Colors Bangla’s upcoming soap Jhumur (Blue Water Pictures), which is an adaptation of the Hindi drama Uttaran.

She is playing the role of Jhumur (Sambhabi Mukherjee)’s mother.

In a conversation with Tellychakkar.com, she talked about her character, her onscreen daughter Sambhabi and her experience of working with the team so far. Read on-

About the challenges of playing the character of Jhumur’s mother, she said, “I am playing a single mother, who lives in a bosti (slum area). It’s a character which is completely different from me. So, I had to mould myself to get into the skin of the role.”

“Nilanjana di (of Blue Water) is guiding me a lot and I am getting immense help from the set as well. For example, before a scene, if needed we also get scolding. It is done to make us feel the situations and help us to enact the scenes well. So, to help us to act well, situations are also being created,” she added.

When asked if she has seen Uttaran for reference, she said, “I know about the Hindi serial but I couldn’t watch it as watching Hindi serials at my home is not that common. However, the production house helped me to watch the show. I watched it on Voot so that I can understand the graph of the character.”

Talking about Sambhabi who is playing her daughter, Lopamudra said with a smile, “She is such a cute kid that we have developed affection for her from the very first day. She calls me her mother and sometimes she would say ‘amar serial er maa, amar serial er maa’.”

“Her positive side is she can follow director’s instructions. Even at this age, she is capable of taking the pressure of work. However, as she is a kid, we give her time,” she added.

Best wishes for the new venture, Lopamudra!

