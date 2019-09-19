News

3 arrested for duping B'wood actress Isha Sharvani

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Sep 2019 07:02 PM

MUMBAI: Three men, who duped "Luck by Chance" actress Isha Sharvani by pretending to be Australian Tax Officers, have been arrested.

According to Delhi Police's PRO: "In a major breakthrough, the Cyber Crime Unit (CyPAD) has arrested three men who had duped a renowned NRI female actor/performer, Ms. Isha Sharvani, who now lives in Perth, Australia, pretending to be from Australian Tax Office.

"She was induced to transfer 5,700 AUD (around Rs 3 lakh) via Western Union and RIA Money Transfer."

Isha made her Bollywood debut with "Kisna" in 2005 opposite Vivek Oberoi.

She was later seen in films like "Good Boy, Bad Boy", " David" and "Qarib Qarib Singlle" among many others.

IANS

Tags > Luck by Chance, Cyber Crime Unit (CyPAD), Australian Tax Officers, NRI female, Western Union and RIA Money Transfer, Kisna, good boy, bad boy, David, Qarib Qarib Singlle,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
19 Sep 2019 09:16 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Major fight between Divya Drashti leads and production team
Major fight between Divya Drashti leads and... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
19 Sep 2019 08:41 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Kunal, Kuhu & Meenakshi to separate Abeer-Mishti in Yeh Rishtey
Kunal, Kuhu & Meenakshi to separate Abeer-... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Sana Khan
Sana Khan
Shaminn
Shaminn
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Shekhar Suman
Shekhar Suman
Dhruv Bhandari
Dhruv Bhandari
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Shaminn
Shaminn

past seven days