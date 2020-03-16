Sad! This veteran actor found dead at home; details inside

Here’s a piece of sad news from the entertainment world! Raimohan Parida is no more. The veteran Odia actor was found dead at his residence on Friday, June 24.

movie_image: 
Raimohan Parida

He was 58 at the time of his death.

He was popular for playing negative roles in Odia and Bengali films. He was also a theatre artist.

Raimohan's body was found by his family in his room in the Prachi Vihar area of Bhubaneswar on Friday morning. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

As per a report in PTI, his death seems to be a suicide case. However, police have started an investigation into it. A police officer said that the body will be sent for post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, friends and actors have been visiting his residence to pay their tributes. His neighbours said that they had met him a day before his death and found him to be his usual self, noting that he enjoyed a good relationship with everyone.

Raimohan had acted in over 100 Odia films and 15 Bengali movies in his career, and was also a popular figure in the Odia Jatra (local theatre) world.

Some of his hit films are Rama Laxman, Aasibu Kebe Saji Mo Rani, Naga Panchami, Udandi Sita, Tu Thile Mo Dara Kahaku, Rana Bhumi, Singha Bahini, Kulanandan, and Kandhei Aakhire Luha.

He was honored with Odisha State Film Award.

May his soul rest in peace and his family get the strength to deal with the crisis!

CREDIT: HINDUSTAN TIMES

