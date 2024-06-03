Trending News Today: From Shaan's inspiration to Kiran Rao's major revelation-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news

We are here to bring to you some trending stories from the world of TV, OTT and movies that topped the list of the day.
Shaan

MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the updates and so we are here with all the updates of today from the world of entertainment that you don’t want to miss. Check out the updates below:

Jhanak - Exclusive

Poorva Gokhale talks about the difficulties of replacing Dolly Sohi in the show. Read the full story here: Jhanak: ‘It is a challenge to take over the work of what an actor has done and give it a fresh start’, says Poorva Gokhale on replacing Dolly Sohi - EXCLUSIVE

Pratik Sehajpal - Exclusive

Pratik Sehajpal opens up on Abhishek Kumar's comparison with him inside the Bigg Boss house. Read the full story here: Bigg Boss 17: Pratik Sehajpal opens up on Abhishek Kumar’s comparison with him inside the house - EXCLUSIVE

Shrimad Ramayan - Exclusive

Malhar Pandya set to enter the show. Read to know the full story here: Shrimad Ramayan: Malhar Pandya comes on board for Sony TV’s mythological saga - EXCLUSIVE

Crazy For Kishore season 7 - Exclusive

Shaan talks about how Kishore Kumar has been his inspiration. Read the full story here: Shaan on Kishore Kumar been his inspiration forever – Exclusive

Laapataa Ladies update - Exclusive

Director Kiran Rao reveals why did not cast A-listers like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and others. Read the full story here: Laapataa Ladies: Kiran Rao reveals why she never cast Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and other A-listers - Exclusive

Sunflower s2 - exclusive

Ranvir Shorey opens up on challenges while playing the character. Read the full story here: Sunflower season 2: Ranvir Shorey on challenges while playing the character - Exclusive

These were the updates for today and we know you love to stay up to date with all the happenings in the world of entertainment.

These were the updates for today and we know you love to stay up to date with all the happenings in the world of entertainment.

Sunflower season 2 Sunil Grover Adah Sharma Ranvir Shorey Laapata Ladies Kiran Rao Shaan Kishore Kumar crazy for Kishore Shrimad Ramayan Malhar Pandya Bigg Boss 17 PRATIK SEHAJPAL Abhishek Kumar Jhanak TellyChakkar
