Whoa! Actress Urvashi Rautela gets trolled over dating rumours with Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah, Naseem Shah said he doesn’t know the actor

MUMBAI: Also read: OMG! This is how netizens react to Urvashi Rautela’s latest social media post that features Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah

Actress Urvashi Rautela recently made headlines for her dating rumours with Pakistani Bowlers Naseem Shah. The linkup reports started when she reposted a fan-made video of her smiling at the young bowler on her Instagram account.

Urvashi however dismissed the rumours of anything brewing between them and also requested the media to not create any such news. Now, amidst all this, a video of Naseem saying that he doesn’t know the actress has gone viral on the internet.

In the video, Naseem is speaking to the reporters and said that he is not aware of who Urvashi Rautela is and said, “Smile toh aapke question pe aa raha hai… mujhe to pata hi nahi Urvashi kaun hai.”

Soon, as this video cam to light, many netizens took nasty digs at the actress and said, “@urvashirautela first Rishabh now Naseem.” And other said, “UrvIshi ANTI ha aapki.”

Urvashi was also linked Indian Cricketer Rishabh Pant and if reports are to be believed, they dated for a brief period before going their separate ways.

Also read: OMG! Kangana Ranaut gets brutally trolled for her negative comments on Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra

Credits: SpotBoyE