From Adrija Roy to Kunal Jaisingh, this is how much the cast of Durga Aur Charu charges per episode

MUMBAI :The recently launched show ‘Durga and Charu’ has been winning the hearts of viewers with its gripping storyline and performances.

It is a heartfelt story of two sisters who are stark opposites of each other since they were separated at birth. The current track is about Durga and Charu’s bitter separation.

Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, Auraa Bhatnagar and Vaishnavi Prajapati have made the audience fall in love with the show and their portrayals of young Durga and Charu have a place in the hearts of the audiences.

The show has taken a leap of 10 years and Adrija Roy and Rachi Sharma now play the leads. Actor Kunal Jaisingh replaced Mohit Kumar as the male lead. Fans have been loving the show and looks forward to get every update that they can.



Acting is hard work, and while it does bring you fame and glamour, it also requires a lot of dedication.

Actors also have to maintain their glamorous lifestyle and to do so, they charge a lot of money. In this article, let's take a look at the salary of the cast of Durga Aur Charu. Check out the list below:

Adrija Roy: She plays the role of Charu and as per reports, charges Rs. 35,000- 40,000 per episode.



Rachi Sharma: She plays the role of Durga on the show and allegedly charges Rs,40,000 per episode.



Kunal Jaisingh: He plays the role of Anirban on the show and charges Rs. 60,000 per episode as per reports.

Monika Khanna: Monika is quite a well-known name and charges Rs.50,000 per episode as per reports.



Sudeep Sarangi: He plays the role of Banke on the show and charges Rs. 25,000 per episode as per reports.

The show is doing well, and the audiences are really appreciating the performances of the actors.

We previously gave you the update that actor Rahul Tomar is all set to enter the show Durga Aur Charu, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. He will be seen playing the role of Subroto.

