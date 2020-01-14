BB13: Have a look at the pain behind the smile of Asim Riaz.

MUMBAI: Asim is known as the poster boy of the Bigg Boss house. He loves to stay shirtless. Sometimes angry and sometimes cute, Asim is going quite strong in the game.

Asim was a common man who had run away from his home town Jammu and Kashmir to dream city Mumbai to become an actor at the age of 14. He struggled for 8 years to be a part of the industry. He was seen in Main Tera Hero.

Asim is one of the strongest contenders in the show. His friendship with Sid won many hearts but has now turned into rivalry.

Even after facing humiliation in the house and being given various tags by the housemates, Asim is standing like a one-man army and keeping a smile on the face. This shows his will power and fighting spirit.

Fans trended the hashtag #ViewersChoiceAsim on Twitter to show their solidarity towards him. These are the qualities of Asim that are winning fans' hearts.

Have a look at a fan club's post below.