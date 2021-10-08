Bigg Boss 15: Finally! Umar Riaz breaks silence on his ENTRY to Bigg Boss house

Mumbai: A practicing general surgeon turned model and contestant of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15, Umar Riaz slammed the haters for speculating rumours about his entry in the house.

The Times of India reported that Umar was quite excited to enter the house. He said, "I was offered Bigg Boss OTT too but I turned it down because I was like if I had to do Bigg Boss it will be for TV and not for OTT. As a child, I always dreamt of seeing myself in front of a camera. I used to be fascinated by the Bollywood stars."

He further claimed that the BB15 team saw his work and the potential in him and approached him on their own to participate this year. Never did Asim or his team approach the Bigg Boss makers to take Umar in the show.

Talking about his brother Asim Riaz’s support, he asserted, Asim asked me to not copy anyone inside the house. He asked me to be as real as possible and not to fake. He asked me to also take a stand for people," he said.

He further added that he is absolutely different from Asim. "My education and profession have definitely given me the patience and also I am slightly calmer than him, being a surgeon. Being a surgeon, I can't be aggressive. Inside the house, of course, I am going to be funny, loving and caring, but if someone really pokes me, my ugly side might come to the forefront, which is really bad. Both Asim and I have got this aggression from our father. We both can't take a word of disrespect."

Looking forward to having a career in the entertainment industry, Umar shared, "From Bigg Boss of course I want to have a career in TV and films. This doesn't mean that I will not be practicing surgery. I will be balancing both - my interest and my profession."

