Congrats! Naman Shaw and Nehaa Mishra embrace parenthood as they welcome a baby boy

MUMBAI: It’s baby boom time in telly land! Naman Shaw, who was last seen in the TV show Tashan-E-Ishq, has been blessed with a baby boy. The Kasamh Se actor tied the knot with Nehaa Mishra in 2017 and took to Instagram to announce their pregnancy last December. Talking about the arrival of their bundle of joy, the new father says, “Nehaa was in labour for 12 hours and had a normal delivery. I was with her throughout. I can't even imagine what a mother goes through. But at the end of it, everything is worth it when you see your baby. Both of us wanted a healthy baby and are grateful to God for it.”

Understandably, Naman is thrilled to embrace fatherhood. “It is an unreal feeling and slowly sinking in that our baby is finally here. To be honest, I developed the fatherly instinct immediately after Nehaa got pregnant. It feels like I have been taking care of the baby for the last nine months. It doesn't feel like a new addition... somehow it feels that I have known him all these months,” says an emotional Naman.

The couple is in the process of zeroing in on the name. Naman says, “We are going through all the names right now that we had shortlisted according to the nakshatra and horoscope. Both our families are super excited. My mother is flying down from Kolkata and Nehaa's mother is coming from Pune to help us out.”

Credits: TOI