Dabbang Dulhania Rajesh ne chakhe chhapan Pakwaan!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 02/24/2023 - 20:13
MUMBAI :Kamna Pathak essaying Dabbang Dulhania Rajesh in &TV’s gharelu comedy Happu Ki Ultan Paltan is a big-time foodie. The actress loves to gorge on a variety of local delicacies wherever she travels. Her latest trip to her hometown Indore was no different. The actress visited the city’s most famous Chappan Dukan. Talking about her love for food, Kamna Pathak, says, “Arre dada! Khaano se hamara rishta sada ke liye hai (laughs). I am from Indore, which is also called the Food City. Recently, I travelled to Ujjain to seek blessings from the Mahakal Jyotirlinga Temple during Maha Shivratri. The moment I reached Indore, I could not resist visiting my favourite eatery spot, Chappan Dukan to satiate my taste buds. The exciting part was that for the first time, I visited there as Rajesh from Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. I received a warm welcome from my fans and clicked a lot of photos with them. I was offered the chance to taste fifty-six food items by the shopkeeper. Initially, I was skeptical about eating so much but then I could not resist. I feel it was the right decision as I got to gorge on some delectable cuisines. I started with a chilled coconut crush. This was followed by sabudana khichdi, poha, jalebi, hot dog, kulhad pizza, berry ice cream, Khopra Pattice, Aloo Tikki, Pani Puri with eight flavours, rasgulla, to name a few. However, Tandoori Chai and Turkish Ice cream were something I enjoyed the most."
The actress also went down the memory lane and added, “My good old days flashed before me as I walked the streets and felt nostalgic. We used to chip in and eat together. However, a lot has changed here; previously, there were only fifty-six stalls, which have now increased to hundred with some new food joints. Even though my stomach was full, I didn't want to leave without trying more dishes. Visiting Indore and my home makes me happy every time, but this time it was extra special as I visited as Rajesh from Happu Ki Ultan Paltan.”
Watch Kamna Pathak as Rajesh in &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, airing every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 02/24/2023 - 20:13

