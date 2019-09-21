DID7: Kareena Kapoor impressed by Karan Wahi’s poetic birthday wish for her

MUMBAI: Dance India Dance 7 is one show that has been garnering a lot of attention. This season of the show stars none other than Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan. The show not only dishes out some of the most exceptional performances week after week, but the show's star judges and host make it an even more interesting watch.

Host Karan Wahi, who stepped in for Dheeraj Dhooar when he backed off due to the hectic schedule, has been having a gala time on the show doing what he does the best. Not to forget, his constant flirting with Kareena sure adds to the fun element on the show. Today, as Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates her 39th birthday, the makers of dance reality show- Dance India Dance had something interesting planned for the actress. From surprising Bebo with a two-tier chocolate cake to celebrating her birthday in advance on the show, Kareena has had an amazing celebration already. And in the latest promo released by the channel, we see host Karan Wahi dedicate a poetic birthday wish for Bebo. Post the wish, Kareena is left speechless and appreciates Karan for this sweet gesture.

Take a look below: