Exclusive! Aapki Nazro Ne Samjha Actor Shikhar Sharam bags Full Focus Production’s Piya Abhimani for Dangal TV

Dangal TV has given us some amazing shows and is also coming up with many new and promising ones.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 02/23/2023 - 14:45
Exclusive! Aapki Nazro Ne Samjha Actor Shikhar Sharam bags Full Focus Production’s Piya Abhimani for Dangal TV

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

We have constantly been at the forefront to keep you updated about all the latest happening in the telly world.

Many new shows are in pipeline and will soon go on floors. Some are all set for launches in the coming days. The rest are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Akshit Sukhija roped in for Dangal TV’s next

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoing events in the industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment industry.

Dangal TV has given some amazing shows and is also coming up with many new and promising ones.

We have an exclusive and exciting update that Full Focus Productions is coming up with a new show tentatively titled Piya Abhimani.

As per sources, Actor Shikhar Sharma has been roped in for the show Piya Abhimani for Dangal, produced by Full Focus Productions.

Shikhar Sharma has been seen in shows like May I Come in Madam, Pavitra Rishta, Naagin 4, Aapki Nazro Ne Samjha and more!

We previously gave you the exclusive update that actors Akshit Sukhija and Aastha Sharma,  will be seen playing the lead roles.  And that Palak Rana, Hemag Palan and Shalini Kapoor are also a part of the cast.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more exclusive updates!

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! Kashibai Bajirao Ballal fame Palak Rana bags Full Focus Production’s Piya Abhimani for Dangal TV


    

 

Aastha Sharma Akshit Sukhija Dangal TV Full Focus Productions Fanna ishq Mein Marjawaan Shubhaarambh Colors Swaranghar Kashibai Bajirao Ballal Palak Rana Piya Abhimani
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 02/23/2023 - 14:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly talks about her show, appreciation and recognition for the same and social media, check out
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhir calls both Abhinav and Abhimanyu ‘Papa’
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The ...
Audience Perspective! ‘TNM IS BETTER THAN PATHAAN’ trends, but is The Night Manager actually better than Shah Rukh Khan’s film?
MUMBAI : On social media, anything can start trending and sometimes some trends really start a discussion. So, from the...
Shehnaaz Gill’s Gesture of Pausing Singing for Azaan in Presence of AadityaThackeray is winning hearts on the Internet! Watch the Video!
MUMBAI : Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television, and the singer-turned-actress has a...
Spoiler Alert! Katha Ankahee: Viaan overwhelmed by Aarav’s gift, Katha notices the gift
MUMBAI : Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights...
Recent Stories
Audience Perspective! ‘TNM IS BETTER THAN PATHAAN’ trends, but is The Night Manager actually better than Shah Rukh Khan’s film?
Audience Perspective! ‘TNM IS BETTER THAN PATHAAN’ trends, but is The Night Manager actually better than Shah Rukh Khan’s film?

Latest Video

Related Stories
Nikki Tamboli jets off to Europe for a fun vacation, check out her stunning pics
Nikki Tamboli jets off to Europe for a fun vacation, check out her stunning pics
From MC Stan, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary to Shiv Thakre and Abdu Rozik, meet these Instagram millionaires of Bigg Boss 16
From MC Stan, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary to Shiv Thakre and Abdu Rozik, meet these Instagram millionaires of Bigg Boss 16
Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan opens up about her character in Dear Ishq
Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan opens up about her character in Dear Ishq
Exclusive! Udaariyaan fame Lokesh Batta to enter Naagin 6
Exclusive! Udaariyaan fame Lokesh Batta to enter Naagin 6
Exclusive! Banni Chow’s Arjit Taneja Roped in for Balaji Telefilms ‘Bekaboo’ starring Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh!
Exclusive! Banni Chow’s Arjit Taneja Roped in for Balaji Telefilms ‘Bekaboo’ starring Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh!
Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally responds to Naagin 7 rumours and reacts to Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary possibly bagging the
Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally responds to Naagin 7 rumours and reacts to Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary possibly bagging the role, says “If Priyanka is going to do it…”