Exclusive! Aapki Nazro Ne Samjha Actor Shikhar Sharam bags Full Focus Production’s Piya Abhimani for Dangal TV

Dangal TV has given some amazing shows and is also coming up with many new and promising ones.

We have an exclusive and exciting update that Full Focus Productions is coming up with a new show tentatively titled Piya Abhimani.

As per sources, Actor Shikhar Sharma has been roped in for the show Piya Abhimani for Dangal, produced by Full Focus Productions.

Shikhar Sharma has been seen in shows like May I Come in Madam, Pavitra Rishta, Naagin 4, Aapki Nazro Ne Samjha and more!

We previously gave you the exclusive update that actors Akshit Sukhija and Aastha Sharma, will be seen playing the lead roles. And that Palak Rana, Hemag Palan and Shalini Kapoor are also a part of the cast.

